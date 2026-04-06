GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in GE Vernova by 771.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company's stock worth $403,861,000 after purchasing an additional 675,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 10,288.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the company's stock worth $273,624,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,677 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $898.26 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $948.38. The company has a market cap of $242.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $823.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $863.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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