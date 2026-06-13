GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,641 shares of the company's stock after selling 253,158 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.57% of GE Vernova worth $1,010,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $940.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,008.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $831.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.21 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,085.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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