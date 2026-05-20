GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stake Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 171.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in GE Vernova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,010.87 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.56 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $966.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $782.12. The company has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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