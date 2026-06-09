GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,968 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of GE Vernova worth $288,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock worth $61,824,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in GE Vernova by 56.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s Electrification segment is emerging as a key growth driver, with grid expansion, AI data centers, and higher power demand boosting orders, revenue, and margins. Article Title

GE Vernova’s Electrification segment is emerging as a key growth driver, with grid expansion, AI data centers, and higher power demand boosting orders, revenue, and margins. Positive Sentiment: The company deepened its commitment to India by launching a new 3.8 MW onshore wind turbine and winning a 100 MW order from Powerica Limited, reinforcing its renewable-energy growth story. Article Title

The company deepened its commitment to India by launching a new 3.8 MW onshore wind turbine and winning a 100 MW order from Powerica Limited, reinforcing its renewable-energy growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish writeups continue to highlight GE Vernova as a high-quality stock tied to power demand, electrification, and the AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

Analysts and bullish writeups continue to highlight GE Vernova as a high-quality stock tied to power demand, electrification, and the AI infrastructure buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary frames the recent decline as a possible “buy the dip” opportunity, but this is more of a valuation debate than a clear business catalyst. Article Title

Some commentary frames the recent decline as a possible “buy the dip” opportunity, but this is more of a valuation debate than a clear business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite record earnings, the stock has faced pressure as investors digest its sharp run-up and worry about pushback from some states on new data center construction, which could affect future demand. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE GEV opened at $933.44 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,004.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $824.07. The stock has a market cap of $250.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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