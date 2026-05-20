Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $49.72 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,806 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 697 shares of the software giant's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the software giant's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the software giant's stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software giant's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the software giant's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $417.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $356.28 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. President Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore decreased their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $560.88.

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Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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