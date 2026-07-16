General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,923 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.0% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $378.53.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $370.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.50 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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