General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737,700 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of General Motors worth $203,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $76.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. General Motors's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter.

Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth.

GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed.

Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock.

Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader EV-sector headlines show a tough environment for automakers, with valuation pressure and industry uncertainty still hanging over the space.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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