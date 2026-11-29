Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,683 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 376,364 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 0.6% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.27% of Genuine Parts worth $46,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $387,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12,860.0% in the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,436 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, MidFirst Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 496.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,700.00%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a distributor of automotive replacement parts and industrial products. Its automotive business supplies parts, tools and accessories through the NAPA brand to repair shops, commercial customers and individual motorists. Through its Motion business, the company distributes industrial parts and equipment, including products for power transmission, fluid power, automation and material handling, along with related services. Founded in Atlanta in 1928, Genuine Parts Company serves customers across North America and in international markets, including Europe and Australia.

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