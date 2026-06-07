Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 251,026 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Free Report) TSE: DSG by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,692 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 251,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $100,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 247.6% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 27,141 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 303.0% during the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 339,370 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,464,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $137,968,000 after acquiring an additional 567,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $15,602,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 and improving from $0.41 a year ago, which supports the stock after the earnings release. Article Title

Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 and improving from $0.41 a year ago, which supports the stock after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Descartes to $118 from $116 and kept an outperformer rating, signaling continued optimism from analysts. Article Title

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Descartes to $118 from $116 and kept an outperformer rating, signaling continued optimism from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Descartes and maintained a $96 price target, reinforcing the view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Article Title

Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Descartes and maintained a $96 price target, reinforcing the view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with one report citing an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” indicating sentiment is generally favorable but not a major new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with one report citing an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” indicating sentiment is generally favorable but not a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its price target to $108 from $118, which may temper enthusiasm even though it still rates the stock outperform. Article Title

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 3.1%

DSGX opened at $75.46 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company had revenue of $166.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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