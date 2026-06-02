Free Trial
→ Elon Now Pays 15X More Than Your Bank (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Docusign logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Geode Capital Management increased its Docusign stake by 0.5% in Q4, ending with 4.08 million shares valued at about $278.7 million, or roughly 2.04% of the company.
  • Docusign reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.01 versus $0.95 expected and revenue of $836.9 million, up 7.8% year over year.
  • The company also announced a $2 billion share buyback program that could repurchase up to 21% of outstanding shares, while analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with a consensus price target of $61.40.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,084,463 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Docusign worth $278,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 561 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company's stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Docusign

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other Docusign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,511,539.73. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $803,077.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,229.80. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,570 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $836.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $828.23 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 21% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Docusign Right Now?

Before you consider Docusign, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Docusign wasn't on the list.

While Docusign currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Read this warning immediately
Read this warning immediately
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines