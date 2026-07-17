Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $10,436,000. Caterpillar comprises 3.5% of Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 572 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,265,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $54,331,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $876.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.46 and a twelve month high of $1,073.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $931.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $792.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $980.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Caterpillar’s earnings outlook for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger profit growth ahead and supporting the long-term bull case for CAT.

Zacks Research lifted Caterpillar’s earnings outlook for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger profit growth ahead and supporting the long-term bull case for CAT. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary ahead of Caterpillar’s Q2 2026 report points to a double-digit rise in profits, suggesting the upcoming earnings release could act as a catalyst if results meet or beat expectations. What to Expect From Caterpillar's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Wall Street commentary ahead of Caterpillar’s Q2 2026 report points to a double-digit rise in profits, suggesting the upcoming earnings release could act as a catalyst if results meet or beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest in Caterpillar remains elevated around themes tied to infrastructure, power demand and data-center buildouts, which may provide a broader backdrop of demand for heavy equipment and power-related products. 3 Stocks Riding the AI Data Center Power Buildout in July

Investor interest in Caterpillar remains elevated around themes tied to infrastructure, power demand and data-center buildouts, which may provide a broader backdrop of demand for heavy equipment and power-related products. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade to hold from Zacks Research is the most immediate negative catalyst, likely pressuring sentiment despite the improved earnings forecasts.

The downgrade to from Zacks Research is the most immediate negative catalyst, likely pressuring sentiment despite the improved earnings forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading weakness in CAT also shows investors have been taking profits ahead of earnings, leaving the stock vulnerable to any disappointment in the upcoming report.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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