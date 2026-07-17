Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,217,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.8% of Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 301,751 shares of the company's stock worth $230,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,035.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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