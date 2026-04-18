GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $12,346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Down 1.1%

Corning stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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