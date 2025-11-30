Gifford Fong Associates Sells 25,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Gifford Fong Associates cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,263 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates' holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 176,531 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,916.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 347,716 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 336,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,297,469 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $309,551,000 after buying an additional 722,559 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,799,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 205,416 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4%

VZ stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Verizon Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

