Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $237,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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