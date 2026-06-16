Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GILD opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here