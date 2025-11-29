Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 4,872 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,317 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company's stock worth $401,948,000 after purchasing an additional 960,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,519,461 shares of the company's stock worth $314,781,000 after acquiring an additional 265,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,449 shares of the company's stock worth $280,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 29.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $112.23 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $188.54.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Builders FirstSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

