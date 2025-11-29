Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 6,386 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,459 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Installed Building Products accounts for about 3.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 1.88% of Installed Building Products worth $92,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the construction company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a "sell" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $222.80.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $268.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $280.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $1,258,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,303,538.37. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

