Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 548 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. NVR accounts for 3.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.49% of NVR worth $103,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 386 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NVR by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company's stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,507.29 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $7,558.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7,626.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,280.15.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $130.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8,366.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

