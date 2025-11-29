Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 9,818 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,755 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for 2.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Medpace worth $82,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,751,625. This trade represents a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 42,392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.52, for a total value of $26,093,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 732,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,689,899.20. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,597 shares of company stock valued at $189,967,248. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $487.18.

MEDP opened at $599.50 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $560.60 and its 200 day moving average is $443.44. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.Medpace's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

