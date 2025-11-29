Giverny Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Giverny Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,367 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 4.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Progressive worth $138,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Progressive by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $228.63 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $266.52.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

