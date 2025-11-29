Giverny Capital Inc. Grows Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,679 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.'s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 145.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $1,134,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,886.18. This represents a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $700,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,741.52. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson stock opened at $251.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50-day moving average is $240.15. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $256.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson's payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

