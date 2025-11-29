Giverny Capital Inc. Has $180.30 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,344 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 6.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.43% of AMETEK worth $180,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

AMETEK Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AME opened at $197.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $204.15. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here