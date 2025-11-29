Giverny Capital Inc. Has $35.66 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,637 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $35,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $433,740,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 553,932 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $81.10 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

