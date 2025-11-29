Giverny Capital Inc. Has $68.75 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,248 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.4% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $68,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,341,511,000 after buying an additional 802,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,316,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Dbs Bank lowered Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

