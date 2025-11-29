Giverny Capital Inc. Has $86.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $86,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $288,657,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $224,204,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 405,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $197,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,812,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $125,003,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $483.78.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $384.90 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.14 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $419.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

