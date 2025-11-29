Giverny Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up 3.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.35% of Markel Group worth $87,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.1%

MKL opened at $2,080.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,621.89 and a one year high of $2,109.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,966.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.04.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,669,103.80. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

