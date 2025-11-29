Giverny Capital Inc. Makes New $6.23 Million Investment in TWFG, Inc. $TWFG

Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.32% of TWFG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWFG. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in TWFG by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TWFG by 5.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TWFG by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in TWFG by 8.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,394 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $28.36 on Friday. TWFG, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 101.35 and a quick ratio of 101.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. TWFG had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. TWFG has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TWFG currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.86.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers' compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

