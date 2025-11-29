Giverny Capital Inc. Purchases 49,483 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,996 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,483 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises about 2.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Bank OZK worth $59,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406,933 shares of the company's stock worth $207,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,607 shares of the company's stock worth $123,843,000 after buying an additional 226,315 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 24.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,581,582 shares of the company's stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 310,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,960,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 784,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 183,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Research cut Bank OZK from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stephens raised shares of Bank OZK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.75.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The company had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $447.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

