Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Giverny Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,777,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of COF stock opened at $218.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

