GK Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,196 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Celestica makes up approximately 0.8% of GK Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth $58,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 35,042 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. now owns 29,916 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Celestica’s second-quarter results substantially exceeded expectations, with EPS of $2.54 versus the $2.29 consensus and revenue of $4.68 billion versus $4.30 billion. Revenue rose 62.4% year over year, while third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $2.88–$3.08 points to continued momentum.

Celestica’s second-quarter results substantially exceeded expectations, with EPS of $2.54 versus the $2.29 consensus and revenue of $4.68 billion versus $4.30 billion. Revenue rose 62.4% year over year, while third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $2.88–$3.08 points to continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook, giving investors greater confidence that demand from artificial-intelligence networking, hyperscale data centers and related electronics programs will support growth. Analysts have also been increasing earnings estimates. Celestica lifted guidance analysis

Management raised its 2026 outlook, giving investors greater confidence that demand from artificial-intelligence networking, hyperscale data centers and related electronics programs will support growth. Analysts have also been increasing earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: Celestica was included among a small group of highly efficient companies with strong growth potential, which may attract additional momentum-oriented and institutional investors. Top-ranked efficient stocks

Celestica was included among a small group of highly efficient companies with strong growth potential, which may attract additional momentum-oriented and institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target near $437. Stifel and JPMorgan have set targets of $500 and $485, respectively, supporting the view that the AI-driven growth story may have further room to run.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target near $437. Stifel and JPMorgan have set targets of $500 and $485, respectively, supporting the view that the AI-driven growth story may have further room to run. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation assessments are mixed. A recent discounted-cash-flow analysis argues the shares remain below estimated fair value after the outlook increase, while other coverage notes that Celestica trades at a premium following its substantial rally. Celestica fair value analysis

Valuation assessments are mixed. A recent discounted-cash-flow analysis argues the shares remain below estimated fair value after the outlook increase, while other coverage notes that Celestica trades at a premium following its substantial rally. Negative Sentiment: CEO Robert Mionis sold 9,543 shares for approximately $3.51 million, reducing his direct position by 15.8%. CFO Mandeep Chawla also sold 883 shares worth about $324,000. Although both executives retain sizable holdings, the transactions may temper enthusiasm and raise concerns about insider confidence.

CEO Robert Mionis sold 9,543 shares for approximately $3.51 million, reducing his direct position by 15.8%. CFO Mandeep Chawla also sold 883 shares worth about $324,000. Although both executives retain sizable holdings, the transactions may temper enthusiasm and raise concerns about insider confidence. Negative Sentiment: With a P/E ratio in the mid-30s and a high beta, CLS remains sensitive to any slowdown in hyperscaler spending, weaker AI infrastructure demand or a broader pullback in growth stocks.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celestica from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Celestica from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $437.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $372.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 2.06. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.23 and a 12 month high of $474.02. The company's 50-day moving average price is $360.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.52, for a total transaction of $323,637.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $29,893,737.72. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 171,594 shares of company stock worth $67,021,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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