GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $17.98 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 6.7% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Trading Down 7.9%

AVGO stock opened at $385.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $241.11 and a one year high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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