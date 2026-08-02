Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $3,709,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory shortage outlook remains supportive: Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Why Micron Stock Is Rising on What Apple's Tim Cook Didn't Say

Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Positive Sentiment: Sector fund flows and AI spending provide support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and valuation remain bullish arguments: Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level.

Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Technical trading is highly volatile: MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Micron stock rebounds off key support, but technical overhead persists

MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure weighs on the shares: Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Why Is Micron Stock Falling on Friday?

Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is another overhang: Recent disclosures show extensive sales by Micron executives, including CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, with no reported insider purchases in the cited six-month period. While these transactions may be scheduled, investors may interpret them as a short-term confidence signal.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at $34,958,000. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $823.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market cap of $929.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $976.92 and a 200 day moving average of $639.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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