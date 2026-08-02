Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,840 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,231 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Cencora were worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,617,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,976,681,000 after buying an additional 221,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,305,507 shares of the company's stock worth $3,142,935,000 after buying an additional 115,191 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock worth $2,262,956,000 after buying an additional 4,123,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459,476 shares of the company's stock worth $1,843,268,000 after acquiring an additional 169,055 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cencora by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,982,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,682,859,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $312.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.82 and a 52-week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. William Blair assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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