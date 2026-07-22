Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 68,542 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,577 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $17,281,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 440.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 380,625 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $71,051,000 after acquiring an additional 310,193 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 142,306 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.2% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average of $189.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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