Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Waters were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in Waters by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $368.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.00. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $414.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. Waters had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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