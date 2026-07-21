Glenview Trust Co Purchases 12,089 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,403 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Boeing were worth $48,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing secured large new aircraft commitments, including up to 20 787 Dreamliners from Philippine Airlines, 100 737 MAX jets from SMBC Aviation Capital, and 28 more 787s from Riyadh Air, signaling strong demand for its commercial planes. Article Title

Boeing secured large new aircraft commitments, including up to 20 787 Dreamliners from Philippine Airlines, 100 737 MAX jets from SMBC Aviation Capital, and 28 more 787s from Riyadh Air, signaling strong demand for its commercial planes. Positive Sentiment: Reports also said FAA certification for the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 is nearing completion, which could unlock additional deliveries and improve Boeing’s production outlook. Article Title

Reports also said FAA certification for the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 is nearing completion, which could unlock additional deliveries and improve Boeing’s production outlook. Positive Sentiment: Boeing also won an appeal that decertified a shareholder class action tied to 737 MAX safety issues, reducing a legal overhang. Article Title

Boeing also won an appeal that decertified a shareholder class action tied to 737 MAX safety issues, reducing a legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Kelly Ortberg said Boeing will delay any new commercial jet program for a couple more years while it repairs finances and focuses on existing aircraft production and reliability. Article Title

CEO Kelly Ortberg said Boeing will delay any new commercial jet program for a couple more years while it repairs finances and focuses on existing aircraft production and reliability. Neutral Sentiment: Air Force One remains on track for 2028 delivery, but the program will require more spending and remains a costly, long-running project. Article Title

Air Force One remains on track for 2028 delivery, but the program will require more spending and remains a costly, long-running project. Negative Sentiment: Management’s caution about balancing cash flow, debt reduction, and production improvements before launching a next-generation jet suggests Boeing is still under financial pressure. Article Title

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $209.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average is $224.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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