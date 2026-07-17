Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys 11,182 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 379.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE JPM opened at $343.02 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $318.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $351.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $919.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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