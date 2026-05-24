Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 9,075 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,693 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company's stock worth $595,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,328 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock worth $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 357.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock worth $225,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock worth $684,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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