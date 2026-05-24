Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 18,160 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 622.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,076 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $435,620,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $153,650,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.74 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.24.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 104,530 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here