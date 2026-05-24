Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 136.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $5,892,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 154,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,806 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $196.33 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $198.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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