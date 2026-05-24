Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in General Motors Company $GM

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 244.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,753,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,283 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Motors Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE GM opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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