Global Trust Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Global Trust Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,922 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $8,552,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.3% of Global Trust Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,102 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after buying an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $183,024,000 after buying an additional 283,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,744.9% during the 4th quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $135,125,000 after buying an additional 208,039 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $655.11 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $603.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $452.88 and a 12-month high of $655.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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