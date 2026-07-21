Golden Road Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Golden Road Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Golden Road Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Apple by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 108.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $105,482,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $326.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $304.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Apple from a "sector weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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