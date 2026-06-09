Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,559 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 346,962 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Iron Mountain worth $126,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,985 shares of company stock worth $23,452,265. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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