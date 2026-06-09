Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $117.58 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,292 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Curtiss-Wright worth $117,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,812,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,535 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,218 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $100,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $720.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $443.00 and a 1 year high of $760.72. The firm's 50-day moving average is $721.01 and its 200-day moving average is $659.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total transaction of $614,383.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 31,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,332,728.34. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,778.94. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,181 shares of company stock worth $4,204,919 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $746.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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