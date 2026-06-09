Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in The New York Times Company $NYT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,396 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 838,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of New York Times worth $133,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: The New York Times continued to publish high-interest coverage across major news, politics, business and culture topics, including Iran-Israel tensions, AI in medicine, and the Tony Awards, which helps support audience engagement and subscription demand.

The New York Times continued to publish high-interest coverage across major news, politics, business and culture topics, including Iran-Israel tensions, AI in medicine, and the Tony Awards, which helps support audience engagement and subscription demand. Positive Sentiment: Several stories were part of The Athletic and other premium coverage areas, reinforcing the value of NYT’s subscription bundle and its broader digital content offering.

Several stories were part of The Athletic and other premium coverage areas, reinforcing the value of NYT’s subscription bundle and its broader digital content offering. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles focused on one-off events and general news rather than company-specific developments, so they are unlikely to materially affect revenue or earnings in the near term.

Multiple articles focused on one-off events and general news rather than company-specific developments, so they are unlikely to materially affect revenue or earnings in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: No new earnings update, guidance change, major acquisition, or management announcement was included in the latest items.

No new earnings update, guidance change, major acquisition, or management announcement was included in the latest items. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s weakness appears more tied to broader market rotation or profit-taking than to any clearly negative NYT-specific news in the provided articles.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report).

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