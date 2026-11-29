Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,144,123 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 3,199,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Bio-Techne worth $300,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,924,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,186,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2,426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,827,241 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $129,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,305,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $75,134,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Bio-Techne Corp has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $299.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.60 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 13.95%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a negative change from Bio-Techne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation develops and manufactures products and services used in life science research, biopharmaceutical development and clinical diagnostics. Its offerings include proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, cell culture products and analytical instruments that help researchers study biological processes and develop or assess therapies. The company's portfolio includes products and technologies associated with brands such as R&D Systems, Tocris, ProteinSimple and Novus Biologicals. Its instruments and related assays support areas including protein analysis, cell analysis and spatial biology, while its diagnostic products are used in clinical testing.

Further Reading

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