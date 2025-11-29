GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,965 Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,965 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Toll Brothers accounts for approximately 0.7% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $285,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,731 shares of the construction company's stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $139.83 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.09. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

