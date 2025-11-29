GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG - Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,558 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 2.0% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 923 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get ABG alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $232.57 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $312.56. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $236.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.83.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Asbury Automotive Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Asbury Automotive Group wasn't on the list.

While Asbury Automotive Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here